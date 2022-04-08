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Australia Senator Confirms: COVID Vax Contains Nanotechnology; Self-Assembling Inside Humans
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255 views • April 08, 2022
On the Show 'Maria Zee Uncensored' Roberts drops bombshells of information about the COVID-19 vaccines. He stated there is proof of nanotechnology inside Covid vaccines, and shows the images of what appear to be self-assembling nanoparticles in both the vaccine itself, and inside the blood of humans injected with the vaccine - says it's “Genocide.”
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