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CHINESE THREATEN AMERICANS FOR TRUMP TIKTOK WECHAT BAN CHINA FUELS USA RIOTS TO INFLUENCE ELECTION
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16 views • August 29, 2020
China attempts to influence USA election by intimidating Trump voters as evidence emerges of China fueling BLM Antifa riots in USA. Chinese send death threats on WhatsApp to USA citizens as shown in this video viewed by news outlets around the world on alternative video streaming services despite YouTube censoring this news and information which has been reported to the FCC, Department of Homeland Security, CIA and White House for investigation.
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