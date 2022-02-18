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MY BANNED VIDEO WAS UNBLOCKED..! WHY ARE WE SUDDENLY SEEING ALL OF THESE PIZZA REFERENCES AGAIN..?
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286 views • February 18, 2022
Rare Good News! I Woke up and the banned video was no longer banned. This video was banned without ever going live. I appealed it and lost. I then reached out to google support who told me an A.I. Detected it and flagged it. I asked for human review and they said no. I then said I was being discriminated against because of my gender and google support said they would look into it further. Lesson to be learned? Mention gender discrimination and they will listen to your complaints.I guess the robot isn't fully self aware yet! If This video vanishes again or I get another strike I will be uploading on my other channel linked below. If you didn't see my bluetooth video yet I recommend that you watch it.
NEW CHANNEL AND VIDEO HERE: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SnY6Q...
A Call For An Uprising
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCp5x5kxCgg_A220jNIsLyfA
THE FIRE RISES
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCQ_KZAsNDb8y2dkjHW98gVg
Shared from and subscribe to:
A Call For An UPRISING
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCTXm5VYuRWANI4qFkElOu1A
NEW CHANNEL AND VIDEO HERE: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SnY6Q...
A Call For An Uprising
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCp5x5kxCgg_A220jNIsLyfA
THE FIRE RISES
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCQ_KZAsNDb8y2dkjHW98gVg
Shared from and subscribe to:
A Call For An UPRISING
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCTXm5VYuRWANI4qFkElOu1A
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