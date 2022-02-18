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MY BANNED VIDEO WAS UNBLOCKED..! WHY ARE WE SUDDENLY SEEING ALL OF THESE PIZZA REFERENCES AGAIN..?
Alex Hammer
Alex Hammer
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286 views • February 18, 2022
Rare Good News! I Woke up and the banned video was no longer banned. This video was banned without ever going live. I appealed it and lost. I then reached out to google support who told me an A.I. Detected it and flagged it. I asked for human review and they said no. I then said I was being discriminated against because of my gender and google support said they would look into it further. Lesson to be learned? Mention gender discrimination and they will listen to your complaints.I guess the robot isn't fully self aware yet! If This video vanishes again or I get another strike I will be uploading on my other channel linked below. If you didn't see my bluetooth video yet I recommend that you watch it.
NEW CHANNEL AND VIDEO HERE: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SnY6Q...

A Call For An Uprising
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCp5x5kxCgg_A220jNIsLyfA

THE FIRE RISES
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCQ_KZAsNDb8y2dkjHW98gVg

Shared from and subscribe to:
A Call For An UPRISING
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCTXm5VYuRWANI4qFkElOu1A
Keywords
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy