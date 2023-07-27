Create New Account
PUTIN - The West Did Not Allow Fertilizers Blocked in Europe to be Sent Free of Charge from the Russian Federation to the Poorest Countries
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
President Putin said that the West did not allow fertilizers blocked in Europe to be sent free of charge from the Russian Federation to the poorest countries, called their “concern” about Africa on their part empty talk

“Well, someone does not want Russia, as some say, to get rich, to send money for military purposes. But this is a free transfer. No, they don’t release,” Putin said.

russiaukrainerussianukrainiansmo

