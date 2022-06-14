White Victims of Multiculturalism - 0736 - Christ Kneubuehl - Report on the crime

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Christ was one of 4 people doing after-hours contract work on the flooring in Culver’s restaurant in Madison,WI, when Ivy and Fleming burst in and, at gunpoint, demanded Christ use his tools to open the restaurant’s safe, while the other workers were forced to lie down. Christ suffered a heart attack after opening the safe and died, as Ivy wouldn’t let anyone get up to call paramedics.