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Silent War Ep. 6210: Abortion Blocked, Foodflation, Food shortage. UFOs, and Election Fraud Updates
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175 views • May 12, 2022
In this episode of The Silent War:
BREAKING: US Senate Blocks Democrat Abortion Bill.
Wholesale inflation rose 11% in April as producer prices keep accelerating.
Illegal migrants first to get ‘pallets’ of hard-to-find baby formula.
Congress to Hold First Open Hearing About UFOs in 50 Years.
US Democrats use Ukraine biolab profits for campaign funding – Russia.
$350 Million in Secret Payments to Fauci, Collins, Others at NIH.
Voting Systems Used Across the Country Have Functionality to Create Ballots and Fill Them Out – Why Are They Allowed?
Democrat County Supervisor in Virginia Indicted on 82 Counts of Voter Fraud Related to Ballot Harvesting.
Whistleblowers Reveal FBI Investigated Parents Who Spoke at School Board Meetings as Domestic Terrorists Despite Garland’s Testimony.
Tyrannical Government of Canada Will Pay to Euthanize Those Who Are “Too Poor to Continue Living With Dignity” (Video).
“There’s a Number of VERY Troubling Things Happening at the FBI”: Whistleblower Leaks Documents to Project Veritas Showing Agency is Targeting News Organizations With Criminal Investigations (Video)
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Join our Telegram chat: https://NemosNewsNetwork.com/chat
BREAKING: US Senate Blocks Democrat Abortion Bill.
Wholesale inflation rose 11% in April as producer prices keep accelerating.
Illegal migrants first to get ‘pallets’ of hard-to-find baby formula.
Congress to Hold First Open Hearing About UFOs in 50 Years.
US Democrats use Ukraine biolab profits for campaign funding – Russia.
$350 Million in Secret Payments to Fauci, Collins, Others at NIH.
Voting Systems Used Across the Country Have Functionality to Create Ballots and Fill Them Out – Why Are They Allowed?
Democrat County Supervisor in Virginia Indicted on 82 Counts of Voter Fraud Related to Ballot Harvesting.
Whistleblowers Reveal FBI Investigated Parents Who Spoke at School Board Meetings as Domestic Terrorists Despite Garland’s Testimony.
Tyrannical Government of Canada Will Pay to Euthanize Those Who Are “Too Poor to Continue Living With Dignity” (Video).
“There’s a Number of VERY Troubling Things Happening at the FBI”: Whistleblower Leaks Documents to Project Veritas Showing Agency is Targeting News Organizations With Criminal Investigations (Video)
If you wish to support our work by donating - Bitcoin Accepted.
https://NemosNewsNetwork.com/Donate
FALL ASLEEP FAST - Stay Asleep Longer... Without Negative Side Effects.
https://redpillliving.com/sleep
For breaking news from one of the most over the target and censored names in the world join our 100% Free newsletter at www.NemosNewsNetwork.com/news
Also follow us at Gab
https://gab.com/nemosnewsnetwork
Protect yourseld by buying gold;
Nemosnewsnetwork.com/gold
Nemos News is 100% listener funded. Thank you for your support in our mission to Break the Cycle of Fake News.
If you value our work please consider supporting us with our vetted patriot sponsors!
www.NemosNewsNetwork.com/sponsors
Shop Patriot & Detox the Deep State with www.RedPillLiving.com, Home of Sleepy Joe - the world's most powerful all natural sleep formula & The Great Awakening Gourmet Coffee for Patriots.
"Our Specialty, is Waking People Up."
Other Links
https://TheSerapeum.com - Your Archive of The Hidden History of Mankind, and The Mystery Babylon Religion of The Deep State.
Join our Telegram chat: https://NemosNewsNetwork.com/chat
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