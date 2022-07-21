Leftist Legislation Would Outlaw the Good Guy With A Gun

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New York Congressman Jerry Nadler openly admitted at a House Judiciary Committee hearing this week that the point of gun control legislation being pushed by Democrats is to confiscate firearms in “common use”, Alex Jones breaks it down.
https://www.infowars.com/posts/watch-dems-openly-admit-gun-control-bill-will-confiscate-firearms-in-common-use/