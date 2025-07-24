LINUX BEST Touch Screen Laptop DELL or HP ZORIN UBUNTU Which Intel or AMD Ryzen CPU #wisebuyreviews

See the Laptop I recommend here: https://amzn.to/4o3lco1 [ amazon affiliate links ] searches for Dell Laptops with 7730u processor





My experience based on my testing several laptops both intel and Ryzen, I found best out of box experience for Zorin OS 17.3, Ubuntu based 22.04 LTS LINUX system are these two Dell Models:

Dell 7635

Dell 3535





Dell 7635 is premium 2-in-1 you can find on ebay for about 300-400 dollars used. It has upward firing speakers and USB C charging. It has soldered ram so you are stuck with 16gb ram. It also has backlit keyboard and all buttons and speakers work out of box on Linux.





- DELL 7635 Ryzen 7 7730U 2-in-1 Touch Screen Laptop Teardown Review PTM7950 Upgrade #wisebuyreviews https://youtu.be/vgOX4Q0WRKk





Dell 3535 has full sized keyboard with num pad. It also has upgradeable 16gb of Ram so you can upgrade the Ram to 32gb 64gb or even possibly 96gb of Ram!!! No backlit keyboard and you need to buy adapter for it to charge with USB C 65w brick.





- DELL Inspiron 15 3535 Touch Laptop Ryzen 7 7730U PTM7950 SSD Upgrade Teardown Review #wisebuyreviews https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=reb_avjBm6M





Premium feature of Zorin is the curated Free Open Source Software (FOSS) apps that replaces apps like Photoshop and Microsoft Office, all for a simple one time payment for Zorin Pro of about $50. You can get the basic but I just wanted to see what it was about.





I have been using Linux for a little while and have distro hopped a bit too. I found having several laptops to test with was great. I found that Dell publishes their drivers to Canonical the ones that make Ubuntu Linux so that you may have best experience with Dells. I may have bias against Intel Chips, however based on my experience I had choppy playback with a 155U intel chip and using the latest 25.02 Ubuntu Desktop release had choppy video playback and dropped frames. So my suggestion is to avoid Non-Ryzen Non-Amd laptops like Intel because it seems to need too much software support to make their chips run correct. So it might rule out some OLED models as they are mostly Intel part numbers.





I use an 8tb Encrypted WD Black Drive





Here are items I recommend for your Zorin Install:





