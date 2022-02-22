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The Crypto Conspiracy Podcast - Episode 19 - Patents, Bitcoin & Tether. Are They Connected?
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132 views • February 22, 2022
The Crypto Conspiracy Podcast - Episode 19 - Patents, Bitcoin & Tether. Are They Connected? | https://www.themorganreport.com/join
Michael McKibben, founder of Leader Technologies, discusses his patent- the basis upon which all social media is built. Like so many other inventions, the government stole his creation and put cut out Mark Zuckerberg in charge.
The patent system exists to protect the intellectual property of innovators. But, does it really?
McKibben goes on to explain how all this ties into Bitcoin and Tether.
Watch this video on The Crypto Conspiracy Podcast - Episode 19 - Patents, Bitcoin & Tether. Are They Connected? , then please share with your friends and family on social media and use the caption The Crypto Conspiracy Podcast - Episode 19 - Patents, Bitcoin & Tether. Are They Connected? .
Market Analysis/Investing/Trading Methods At TheMorganReport.com | http://www.themorganreport.com/join
Michael McKibben, founder of Leader Technologies, discusses his patent- the basis upon which all social media is built. Like so many other inventions, the government stole his creation and put cut out Mark Zuckerberg in charge.
The patent system exists to protect the intellectual property of innovators. But, does it really?
McKibben goes on to explain how all this ties into Bitcoin and Tether.
Watch this video on The Crypto Conspiracy Podcast - Episode 19 - Patents, Bitcoin & Tether. Are They Connected? , then please share with your friends and family on social media and use the caption The Crypto Conspiracy Podcast - Episode 19 - Patents, Bitcoin & Tether. Are They Connected? .
Market Analysis/Investing/Trading Methods At TheMorganReport.com | http://www.themorganreport.com/join
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