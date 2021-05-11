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Roger Sherman: Patriot and Puritan - Episode 43 - The Smiths Of Liberty
The Smiths Of Liberty
The Smiths Of Liberty
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20 views • May 11, 2021
In Episode 43 we look at one of the most unknown Founding Fathers--Roger Sherman--the Puritan Christian and American Patriot. He only is the only Framer to have signed all 4 key national documents of the USA. Moreover, he was influential in the Philadelphia convention, coming up with the compromise that established the form our Congress would take. Join us in this episode as we dig back into true American history on The Smiths Of Liberty! Forging truth one hammer-strike at a time!
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patriotsfounding fatherspuritanismamerican historyframers
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