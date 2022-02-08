DID AN ARIZONA HOSPITAL INTEND TO MURDER THIS MAN & HARVEST HIS ORGANS?

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Something very strange and horrifying happened to Ben Gordon after he crashed his car on Sunday, January 30th. Were it not for what seems like a miracle, the hospital he alleges he ended up in, may well have murdered him. Was that their intent all along? Ben awaits his medical records as he attempts to find answers to his many questions. Thanks for tuning in.