LITTLE VOICES BIG OUTCRIES - BRAD LAMB STORY - CORRUPTION IN TEXAS PART 1

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VLTV
Donate to the cause: gofundme.com/littlevoicesbigoutcries
Follow Brad Lamb:
Facebook: www.facebook.com/littlevoicesbigoutcries/
Website: https://www.littlevoicesbigoutcries.com/
Youtube: Little Voices Big Outcries
Sign the petition here: https://www.change.org/p/greg-abbott-my-son-s-silenced-outcry-help-us-save-our-son-and-daughter-from-physical-and-sexual-abuse?utm_content=cl_sharecopy_21298663_en-US%3Av7&;recruiter=830718517&recruited_by_id=d91e17d0-c4cc-11e7-8131-fd35433fc990&utm_source=share_petition&utm_medium=copylink&utm_campaign=psf_combo_share_abi
Judge Judith Wells
817-884-1537
Family Law Center
200 E. Weatherford St.
5th Floor
Fort Worth, TX 76196-0233
Lyndsay A. Newell
Newell Family Law PLLC
1201 E Belknap St
Fort Worth, TX 76102
Visit: http://www.newellfamilylaw.com
Phone: 8174826402
Bar Card Number: 24077952
TX License Date: 11/02/2012
Here is how to file a grievance against her
https://www.texasbar.com/.../Grievan.../File_a_Grievance.htm
Communications Officer for Sharen Wilson:
Samantha Jordan O: 817.884.3120
Email: [email protected]
Tim Curry Criminal Justice Center
401 W. Belknap
Fort Worth, TX 76196
817.884.1400
Governor Greg Abbott
P.O. Box 12428
Austin Texas 78711
(512) 463-2000
https://gov.texas.gov/
Texas Department of Family and Protective Services
701 W. 51st Street
Austin, Texas 78751 [map]
P.O. Box 149030
Austin, Texas 78714-9030
Texas Senators
**John Cornyn. https://www.cornyn.senate.gov/
517 Hart Senate Office Bldg.
Washington, DC 20510
Main: 202-224-2934
**Ted Cruz https://www.cruz.senate.gov/
[email protected].
(512) 916-5834
300 E 8th
Suite 961
Austin, TX 78701
This gives all of the house reps for Tarrant County. You can click on each one for contact info https://wrm.capitol.texas.gov/map?address=&;city=&zip=&county=220
**Mayor of FT Worth Betsy Price: https://fortworthtexas.gov/mayor/bio/...(Mayor,Download%20a%20press%2Dready%20photo.
Mayor's Office
200 Texas St.
Fort Worth, Texas 76102