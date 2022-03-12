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Project Veritas James O'Keefe: 'The Earth is Round' [11.03.2022]
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88 views • March 12, 2022
Do you want the Red pill or the Blue pill? - The choice is yours.
If you want to know the truth about our flat world, watch these videos in order and there will be no turning back. https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLEzivhxtxgbtrtyKphTY5_5vifQ8-Ynes
Also in same category:
Ewaranon's 'What On Earth Happened?' (All 13 Parts Full) [15.11.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/93aPXPLeKgS8/
https://rumble.com/vqhvzt-ewaranons-what-on-earth-happened-all-13-parts-full-15.11.2021.html
EwarAnon 'The Lost History of Flat Earth' Part 1-7 Documentary [17.08.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/nNB3QL5M2vOI/
https://rumble.com/vlfraz-the-lost-history-of-flat-earth-part-1-7-documentary-17.08.2021.html
Ewaranon is Back! -> LHFE 2:1 (Lost History Of Earth 2:1) [29.10.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Z2Y2WEeh0m5m/
https://rumble.com/vof75h-ewaranon-is-back-lhfe-21-lost-history-of-earth-21-29.10.2021.html
EwarAnon: Lost History Of Earth 2:2 - LHFE 2:2 - 'The Saga Continues..' [09.12.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/3wKWgS2fleUx/
https://rumble.com/vqhx7f-ewaranon-lost-history-of-earth-22-lhfe-22-the-saga-continues..-09.12.2021.html
Ewar-Anon: Lost History Of Earth 2:3 - LHFE 2:3 [19.01.2022]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/f9Z9H0ZbDewv/
Stolen History - Lifting the Veil of Deception (Part 1 - Introduction) [Jun 21, 2021]
The official version of human history is a construct of lies. We are in a state of collective amnesia. Let's free ourselves from the artificial matrix that has been imposed on us.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/2SGV25L4kdQX/
Stolen History - Lifting the Veil of Deception Part 2 The Destruction of the Old World [Jul 7, 2021]
The official version of human history is a construct of lies. We are in a state of collective amnesia. Let's free ourselves from the artificial matrix that has been imposed on us.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/wPVtPjg1tkLy/
Stolen History - Lifting the Veil of Deception Part 3 The Mystery of the World's Fairs [03.12.2021]
The official version of human history is a construct of lies. We are in a state of collective amnesia. Let's free ourselves from the artificial matrix that has been imposed on us.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/IyUqOSDnKaro/
--
Full James O'Keefe presentation https://rumble.com/vx1oxp-project-veritas-greenwich-connectcut-delamar-hotel.html
Flat Earth Sun, Moon & Zodiac Clock app by Blue Water Bay https://qrco.de/bbizVA
To book Flat Earth Dave on your show www.FlatEarthDave.com and click the link at the top
You might want to also get the app. Flat Earth Sun, Moon & Zodiac Clock app by Blue Water Bay https://qrco.de/bbizVA
846 views Premiered 25 minutes ago
DITRH
83.4K subscribers
https://youtu.be/JxwAJS2RKQE
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCz6s_ScG0PZThdwhKsUFSRw
SUBSCRIBE and SUPPORT Project Veritas. https://www.projectveritas.com
If you want to know the truth about our flat world, watch these videos in order and there will be no turning back. https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLEzivhxtxgbtrtyKphTY5_5vifQ8-Ynes
Also in same category:
Ewaranon's 'What On Earth Happened?' (All 13 Parts Full) [15.11.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/93aPXPLeKgS8/
https://rumble.com/vqhvzt-ewaranons-what-on-earth-happened-all-13-parts-full-15.11.2021.html
EwarAnon 'The Lost History of Flat Earth' Part 1-7 Documentary [17.08.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/nNB3QL5M2vOI/
https://rumble.com/vlfraz-the-lost-history-of-flat-earth-part-1-7-documentary-17.08.2021.html
Ewaranon is Back! -> LHFE 2:1 (Lost History Of Earth 2:1) [29.10.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Z2Y2WEeh0m5m/
https://rumble.com/vof75h-ewaranon-is-back-lhfe-21-lost-history-of-earth-21-29.10.2021.html
EwarAnon: Lost History Of Earth 2:2 - LHFE 2:2 - 'The Saga Continues..' [09.12.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/3wKWgS2fleUx/
https://rumble.com/vqhx7f-ewaranon-lost-history-of-earth-22-lhfe-22-the-saga-continues..-09.12.2021.html
Ewar-Anon: Lost History Of Earth 2:3 - LHFE 2:3 [19.01.2022]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/f9Z9H0ZbDewv/
Stolen History - Lifting the Veil of Deception (Part 1 - Introduction) [Jun 21, 2021]
The official version of human history is a construct of lies. We are in a state of collective amnesia. Let's free ourselves from the artificial matrix that has been imposed on us.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/2SGV25L4kdQX/
Stolen History - Lifting the Veil of Deception Part 2 The Destruction of the Old World [Jul 7, 2021]
The official version of human history is a construct of lies. We are in a state of collective amnesia. Let's free ourselves from the artificial matrix that has been imposed on us.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/wPVtPjg1tkLy/
Stolen History - Lifting the Veil of Deception Part 3 The Mystery of the World's Fairs [03.12.2021]
The official version of human history is a construct of lies. We are in a state of collective amnesia. Let's free ourselves from the artificial matrix that has been imposed on us.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/IyUqOSDnKaro/
--
Full James O'Keefe presentation https://rumble.com/vx1oxp-project-veritas-greenwich-connectcut-delamar-hotel.html
Flat Earth Sun, Moon & Zodiac Clock app by Blue Water Bay https://qrco.de/bbizVA
To book Flat Earth Dave on your show www.FlatEarthDave.com and click the link at the top
You might want to also get the app. Flat Earth Sun, Moon & Zodiac Clock app by Blue Water Bay https://qrco.de/bbizVA
846 views Premiered 25 minutes ago
DITRH
83.4K subscribers
https://youtu.be/JxwAJS2RKQE
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCz6s_ScG0PZThdwhKsUFSRw
SUBSCRIBE and SUPPORT Project Veritas. https://www.projectveritas.com
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