Chasing Out The Fox in The Hen House ~ Natural Food & Medicine Winning ~

In today's discussion we will talk about RFK Jr's rewriting the ACIP charter, which is suppose to stand in the gap for the people and dictate vaccine policy so that FDA and CDC can't push dangerous drugs on us. We will also talk about the food vs. poison movement with food activist Vani Hari, and we will be talking on the topic of homeopathy with Gabrielle Traub. Finally we will also be sharing the latest episode of the highwire, which is episode 472: RFK JR.’S ACIP REWRITE, GLYPHOSATE SHOWDOWN, THE SCIENCE OF HOMEOPATHY





References:

- e472: THE HIGHWIRE: RFK JR.’S ACIP REWRITE, GLYPHOSATE SHOWDOWN, THE SCIENCE OF HOMEOPATHY

https://rumble.com/v78lbvi-episode-472-rfk-jr.s-acip-rewrite-glyphosate-showdown-the-science-of-homeop.html?e9s=src_v1_sa%2Csrc_v1_sa_o%2Csrc_v1_ucp_a

- Dead Doctors Don't lies by Dr. Joel Wallach

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pCs9qMkPYzg

- An Inconvenient Study

https://rumble.com/v708dfw-an-inconvenient-study-feature-film.html?e9s=src_v1_s%2Csrc_v1_s_m&sci=92b6128c-0a90-4caa-b51e-bf3a05c34322

- Propaganda Exposed Uncensored

https://rumble.com/v1w9aqc-propaganda-exposed-uncensored-episode-1-question-everything.html

- Covid 19 Great Reset by Klause Schwab

https://archive.org/details/covid-19_great_reset_schwab

- The Real Anthony Fauci

https://archive.org/details/kennedy-robert-f.-the-real-anthony-fauc-pdf

- TTAV: Presents Remedy

https://rumble.com/v5zw6u2-the-truth-about-vaccines-docu-series-episode-1-robert-f.-kennedy-jr-intervi.html?e9s=src_v1_upp

- VAX - UNVAX LET THE SCIENCE SPEAK by Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

+ https://www.booktopia.com.au/vax-unvax-brian-hooker/book/9781510766969.html

+ https://oceanofpdf.com/authors/robert-f-kennedy/pdf-epub-vax-unvax-let-the-science-speak-childrens-health-defense-download/

- William Casey's misinformation statement

https://archive.org/details/cia-director-william-casey-disinformation-program-quote-soruce

- Vaccines' Amen by Aaron Siri

https://vaccinesamen.com/

- 'MAHA' Movement A Threat To Public Health? | The View

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QAYXPagdf-c



