BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Chasing Out The Fox in The Hen House ~ Natural Food & Medicine Winning ~
TheProphet-Barnebus
TheProphet-Barnebus
24 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
19 views • Yesterday

In today's discussion we will talk about RFK Jr's rewriting the ACIP charter, which is suppose to stand in the gap for the people and dictate vaccine policy so that FDA and CDC can't push dangerous drugs on us. We will also talk about the food vs. poison movement with food activist Vani Hari, and we will be talking on the topic of homeopathy with Gabrielle Traub. Finally we will also be sharing the latest episode of the highwire, which is episode 472: RFK JR.’S ACIP REWRITE, GLYPHOSATE SHOWDOWN, THE SCIENCE OF HOMEOPATHY


References:

- e472: THE HIGHWIRE: RFK JR.’S ACIP REWRITE, GLYPHOSATE SHOWDOWN, THE SCIENCE OF HOMEOPATHY

  https://rumble.com/v78lbvi-episode-472-rfk-jr.s-acip-rewrite-glyphosate-showdown-the-science-of-homeop.html?e9s=src_v1_sa%2Csrc_v1_sa_o%2Csrc_v1_ucp_a

- Dead Doctors Don't lies by Dr. Joel Wallach

  https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pCs9qMkPYzg

- An Inconvenient Study

  https://rumble.com/v708dfw-an-inconvenient-study-feature-film.html?e9s=src_v1_s%2Csrc_v1_s_m&sci=92b6128c-0a90-4caa-b51e-bf3a05c34322

- Propaganda Exposed Uncensored

  https://rumble.com/v1w9aqc-propaganda-exposed-uncensored-episode-1-question-everything.html

- Covid 19 Great Reset by Klause Schwab

  https://archive.org/details/covid-19_great_reset_schwab

- The Real Anthony Fauci

  https://archive.org/details/kennedy-robert-f.-the-real-anthony-fauc-pdf

- TTAV: Presents Remedy

  https://rumble.com/v5zw6u2-the-truth-about-vaccines-docu-series-episode-1-robert-f.-kennedy-jr-intervi.html?e9s=src_v1_upp

- VAX - UNVAX LET THE SCIENCE SPEAK by Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

  + https://www.booktopia.com.au/vax-unvax-brian-hooker/book/9781510766969.html

  + https://oceanofpdf.com/authors/robert-f-kennedy/pdf-epub-vax-unvax-let-the-science-speak-childrens-health-defense-download/

- William Casey's misinformation statement

  https://archive.org/details/cia-director-william-casey-disinformation-program-quote-soruce

- Vaccines' Amen by Aaron Siri

  https://vaccinesamen.com/

- 'MAHA' Movement A Threat To Public Health? | The View

  https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QAYXPagdf-c


Keywords
glyphosatecensorshipsciencecdctrustvaccinetruthcultpharmamedicalstudytyrannyhomeopathybigdisinformationrfkoftheanshowdownrewriteacipjrinconvenient
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
&#8220;Terrain: The Workshops&#8221; on BrightU: Historical remedy reemerges for modern detoxification and disease reversal

“Terrain: The Workshops” on BrightU: Historical remedy reemerges for modern detoxification and disease reversal

Jacob Thomas
Could VITAMIN D be your brain&#8217;s best defense against dementia? New study reveals surprising link

Could VITAMIN D be your brain’s best defense against dementia? New study reveals surprising link

Evangelyn Rodriguez
Breath of Life: The silent war on your lungs

Breath of Life: The silent war on your lungs

Ramon Tomey
The Window Is Closing: AI Chatbots Are Poisoning Public Health with Misinformation

The Window Is Closing: AI Chatbots Are Poisoning Public Health with Misinformation

Morgan S. Verity
Pediatricians warn: GMO foods linked to increased glyphosate exposure in children

Pediatricians warn: GMO foods linked to increased glyphosate exposure in children

Belle Carter
Large-Scale Study Links Increased Daily Movement to Reduced Cancer Risk

Large-Scale Study Links Increased Daily Movement to Reduced Cancer Risk

Morgan S. Verity
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy