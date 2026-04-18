Chasing Out The Fox in The Hen House ~ Natural Food & Medicine Winning ~

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In today's discussion we will talk about RFK Jr's rewriting the ACIP charter, which is suppose to stand in the gap for the people and dictate vaccine policy so that FDA and CDC can't push dangerous drugs on us. We will also talk about the food vs. poison movement with food activist Vani Hari, and we will be talking on the topic of homeopathy with Gabrielle Traub. Finally we will also be sharing the latest episode of the highwire, which is episode 472: RFK JR.’S ACIP REWRITE, GLYPHOSATE SHOWDOWN, THE SCIENCE OF HOMEOPATHY
References:
- e472: THE HIGHWIRE: RFK JR.’S ACIP REWRITE, GLYPHOSATE SHOWDOWN, THE SCIENCE OF HOMEOPATHY
https://rumble.com/v78lbvi-episode-472-rfk-jr.s-acip-rewrite-glyphosate-showdown-the-science-of-homeop.html?e9s=src_v1_sa%2Csrc_v1_sa_o%2Csrc_v1_ucp_a
- Dead Doctors Don't lies by Dr. Joel Wallach
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pCs9qMkPYzg
- An Inconvenient Study
https://rumble.com/v708dfw-an-inconvenient-study-feature-film.html?e9s=src_v1_s%2Csrc_v1_s_m&sci=92b6128c-0a90-4caa-b51e-bf3a05c34322
- Propaganda Exposed Uncensored
https://rumble.com/v1w9aqc-propaganda-exposed-uncensored-episode-1-question-everything.html
- Covid 19 Great Reset by Klause Schwab
https://archive.org/details/covid-19_great_reset_schwab
- The Real Anthony Fauci
https://archive.org/details/kennedy-robert-f.-the-real-anthony-fauc-pdf
- TTAV: Presents Remedy
https://rumble.com/v5zw6u2-the-truth-about-vaccines-docu-series-episode-1-robert-f.-kennedy-jr-intervi.html?e9s=src_v1_upp
- VAX - UNVAX LET THE SCIENCE SPEAK by Robert F. Kennedy Jr.
+ https://www.booktopia.com.au/vax-unvax-brian-hooker/book/9781510766969.html
+ https://oceanofpdf.com/authors/robert-f-kennedy/pdf-epub-vax-unvax-let-the-science-speak-childrens-health-defense-download/
- William Casey's misinformation statement
https://archive.org/details/cia-director-william-casey-disinformation-program-quote-soruce
- Vaccines' Amen by Aaron Siri
https://vaccinesamen.com/
- 'MAHA' Movement A Threat To Public Health? | The View
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QAYXPagdf-c