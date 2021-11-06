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C-2 mtl THIS EVEN ATTRACT HIGH QUALITY SPEAKER'S (ted talk like) C-2 mtl
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BILL GATE STOLED MY DREAM JOB IN SHOW BUISNESS IF YOU SEE HIM SMACK HIM IN THE BACK OF THE HEAD FOR ME PLEASE, OR A PIE ON HIS RAT-FACE BUT THIS TIME A SPECIAL PIE FOR A VERY SPECIAL MAN...A MERCURY PIE, WITH A FLUFFY HUMAN FIECES FILLING AND A CRISPY CRUSTY HAND FULL OF 3 INCH NAILS AND A ZEST OF FLUORIDE/LEAD ICING ON TOP!!!TANK'S
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