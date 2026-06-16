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Franco Columbu - (Go To) California (Rob Zombie Tribute Cover)
This video has been done for 3 days. I'm uploading this as a pre-workout before I go to the LA Fitness on Firestone in Downey. No that doesn't bother me to mention. This is a tribute to Franco Columbu, Arnold's friend during their Olympia prep. The content that I make isn't just random cool stuff, I always try to make something that I think would help someone in their life. I think the tablets were good history and wisdom so I made those for you. Maybe this will create the next Jay Cutler, or amateur bodybuilding champion even.