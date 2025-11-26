Al Gore dials the climate alarmism up to eleven during his performance at COP30.



"We are using [the atmosphere] as an open sewer for 175 million tonnes of man-made global warming pollution spewed into it every single day."



"The accumulated amount today will trap as much extra heat as would be released by 750,000 first-generation atomic bombs exploding on the Earth every 24 hours."



"The temperatures are going up because of that. Last year was the hottest year in recorded history."



"We've seen a few million climate refugees trigger neo-authoritarianism and ultra-nationalism."



"Health threats from climate have reached unprecedented levels, and the WHO has long since said the climate crisis is the single biggest health threat facing humanity."

Why anyone would take anything this Climate Grifter says seriously is beyond me....



