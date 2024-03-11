Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Viktor Orbán is openly backing his long-term ally PDJT in the 2024 White House race.
channel image
GalacticStorm
2219 Subscribers
Shop now
39 views
Published Yesterday

Conservative champion, Prime Minister of Hungary Viktor Orbán, is an unabashed fan of Donald Trump – and he is not afraid to speak his mind time and again.

Days after visiting Mar-a-Lago to meet with Trump – and snubbing President Biden in the process – Orbán has doubled down on his prediction about the upcoming Trump administration.

The Hungarian leader said that Donald Trump will not fund Ukraine’s war effort against Russia if (when?) he is elected US president again.

Reuters reported:

“‘He will not give a penny in the Ukraine-Russia war. That is why the war will end’, the conservative premier said after meeting Mr. Trump in Florida.”

Trump has publicly said that he will end the war ‘within 24 hours’ if elected – but provided no details.

Keywords
hungaryviktor orbanpeace strategybacks president trump

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket