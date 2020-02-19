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CHEMTRAIL ACTIVISM GROWING
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66 views • February 19, 2020
The time for action is NOW. Nobody can fight your battles better than you. Phoning elected officials is effective because it requires large chunks of staff time, always a short and expensive commodity. You can legally record your personal conversations in the U.S. but just a few states like California won't permit it. (https://fieldguide.gizmodo.com/the-5-best-apps-for-recording-calls-on-your-phone-1792787364) Find your Senator's phone number at https://www.dailykos.com/…/-Call-your-senator-Phone-numbers… . When you write the letters they can be shared on social media:
The Honorable (Name)
United States Senate
Washington, D.C. 20510
Dear Senator (Name),
The Honorable (Name)
United States Senate
Washington, D.C. 20510
Dear Senator (Name),
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