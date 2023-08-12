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Harald Kautz-Vella on The Power Hour: Covid Killswitch & AI Zombies
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829 views • August 12, 2023

ForLifeonEarth

Channel ThePowerHour, January 11, 2023.
Harald Kautz-Vella on The Power Hour: Covid Killswitch & AI Zombies: https://rumble.com/v24xok2-harald-kautz-vella-on-the-power-hour-covid-killswitch-and-ai-zombies.html

German researcher Harald Kautz-Vella is one of those rare beings who can weave together both the spiritual-metaphysical and the scientific. He started to look at the topics of AI, chemtrails, Morgellons, Smart Dust, and nano-technologies while looking at environmental protection analysis and, “came across a number of substances that shouldn’t have been in nature because they are 100% artificial, and they are high-tech, and there is no other reason to have them in the environment apart from intent — and not the best one, let’s put it this way.”

Referring to this list of semi-secretive technologies and to the substances he found in the environment, he says, “… if you root these substances back to what they are designed for, you come to Transhumanistic technologies, which is the attempt to get an interface between artificial intelligence and biological. If you ask the Transhumanists themselves, they would always say they would like to give humans better access to AI — and if you look into the technologies, it’s always to the opposite way round, it’s always giving the AI access to the human, in the sense of getting the human system controlled from the outside.”

www.thepowerhour.com

My website is available at ForLifeonEarth: https://forlifeonearth.life for more information on my work:
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