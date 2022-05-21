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MSM Swapping Out The Truth, the Word "Surrender" Is Out and "Evacuate" Is In.
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30 views • May 21, 2022
MSM Swapping Out The Truth, the Word "Surrender" Is Out and "Evacuate" Is In.
https://rumble.com/v15jzwl-msm-swapping-out-the-truth-the-word-surrender-is-out-and-evacuate-is-in..html?mref=6zof&;mrefc=2
This is an excerpt from the news program 18 May, 2022. The show is broadcast live at 1pm GMT Generally every Monday, Wednesday and Friday. If you want to watch the full 90+ min program, please find it as well as other 'On Demand' episodes and lots of in depth features on the web site link here.
https://www.ukcolumn.org/
Brian Gerrish, Mike Robinson, Alex Thomson and Debi Evans with today's UK Column News.
Sources:
*****************
Guardian AU Article: - https://bit.ly/38CxYb5
Ministry of Defence Channel: - https://bit.ly/3wBTLHT
Defence Intelligence Update 18th May: - https://bit.ly/3wmdPPN
Defence Intelligence Update 17th May: - https://bit.ly/3NnFfKC
Defence Intelligence Update 16th May: - https://bit.ly/3yL47Ir
AP Article: - https://bit.ly/38yGOXm
Defense Politics Asia: - https://bit.ly/3PvlYsA
=================================
SOUNDGROUNDER MUSIC https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCb1sjT3OHG3fPYKwI81OqSg
http://www.soundgrounder.co.uk/
DUNE
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/Dune/
TOPICAL DIGEST
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/TopicalDigest
WATER BEARER
https://ugetube.com/@The%20Waterbearer
DUNEDRIFTER, (Counter Narrative / Legal Channel)
https://rumble.com/user/DuneDrifter
TOPICAL DIGEST
https://odysee.com/Topical_Digest
---------------------------------------------------------
UNIVERSAL DECLARATION OF HUMAN RIGHTS
(Article 1).
All human beings are born free and equal in dignity and rights
Articles 1 ---30 https://www.un.org/en/about-us/universal-declaration-of-human-rights
To save all our rights we have to fight for ourselves and others until they awaken and join us.
Soundgrounder Music
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCb1sjT3OHG3fPYKwI81OqSg
MSM, Swap The Truth, Surrender is Evacuating
https://rumble.com/v15jzwl-msm-swapping-out-the-truth-the-word-surrender-is-out-and-evacuate-is-in..html?mref=6zof&;mrefc=2
This is an excerpt from the news program 18 May, 2022. The show is broadcast live at 1pm GMT Generally every Monday, Wednesday and Friday. If you want to watch the full 90+ min program, please find it as well as other 'On Demand' episodes and lots of in depth features on the web site link here.
https://www.ukcolumn.org/
Brian Gerrish, Mike Robinson, Alex Thomson and Debi Evans with today's UK Column News.
Sources:
*****************
Guardian AU Article: - https://bit.ly/38CxYb5
Ministry of Defence Channel: - https://bit.ly/3wBTLHT
Defence Intelligence Update 18th May: - https://bit.ly/3wmdPPN
Defence Intelligence Update 17th May: - https://bit.ly/3NnFfKC
Defence Intelligence Update 16th May: - https://bit.ly/3yL47Ir
AP Article: - https://bit.ly/38yGOXm
Defense Politics Asia: - https://bit.ly/3PvlYsA
=================================
SOUNDGROUNDER MUSIC https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCb1sjT3OHG3fPYKwI81OqSg
http://www.soundgrounder.co.uk/
DUNE
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/Dune/
TOPICAL DIGEST
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/TopicalDigest
WATER BEARER
https://ugetube.com/@The%20Waterbearer
DUNEDRIFTER, (Counter Narrative / Legal Channel)
https://rumble.com/user/DuneDrifter
TOPICAL DIGEST
https://odysee.com/Topical_Digest
---------------------------------------------------------
UNIVERSAL DECLARATION OF HUMAN RIGHTS
(Article 1).
All human beings are born free and equal in dignity and rights
Articles 1 ---30 https://www.un.org/en/about-us/universal-declaration-of-human-rights
To save all our rights we have to fight for ourselves and others until they awaken and join us.
Soundgrounder Music
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCb1sjT3OHG3fPYKwI81OqSg
MSM, Swap The Truth, Surrender is Evacuating
Keywords
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