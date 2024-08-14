BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
EMF Hazards Safety | Conversations with Dr. Cowan & Friends | Ep 52: Dan Stachofsky
Essential Energy (EMF SAFETY)
Essential Energy (EMF SAFETY)
147 views • 8 months ago

Hi, everyone.

I'm excited to share this week's podcast interview with Dan Stachofsky from Essential Energy. If you've been grappling with the escalating problems associated with EMF exposure, you know how crucial it is to find effective solutions that fit into our daily lives.

In today's world, avoiding EMFs entirely is nearly impossible—it's a challenge that feels insurmountable at times. This reality aligns perfectly with Ivan Illich's concept of a "radical monopoly," where we're all affected by something, even if we wouldn't choose it. Recognizing this, Dan dedicated himself to addressing the problem head-on and has developed some innovative solutions that are making a real difference.

In the interview, Dan shares his journey and the breakthroughs he's made in mitigating harmful EMF exposures. I believe you'll find this discussion insightful and empowering, adding another critical layer to your understanding of EMF damage and how to protect yourself.

Best regards,
Tom

P.S. Use the link below with the code COWAN20 to get 20% off Essential Energy's EMF protection products: https://wix235.ositracker.com/318193/16153

Keywords
emf protectionlightstructured waterrobert f kennedy jremfsenergy medicineelectromagnetic radiationehsjack kruseemf mitigationelectromagnetic hypersensitivityez watermagda havaselectromagnetic stressnick pineaultelectro-sensitivityemf hazardsemf expertthe ultimate emf action packagethe emf guyrob metzinger
