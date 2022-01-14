© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Florida Surgeon General Just Revealed REAL Problem Behind Covid Testing
Follow
0
Share
Report
182 views • January 14, 2022
Posted 11January2022 The Next News Network:
Katie Pavlich from Townhall reports, Florida Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo made news this week after suggesting the Biden administration is inflicting psychological damage on the country by demanding healthy people stand in line to get tested for CV. Dr. Ladapo received his medical degree from Harvard.
Katie Pavlich from Townhall reports, Florida Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo made news this week after suggesting the Biden administration is inflicting psychological damage on the country by demanding healthy people stand in line to get tested for CV. Dr. Ladapo received his medical degree from Harvard.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.