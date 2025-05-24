© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
What’s Polish pres candidate doing mid-debate?
Karol Nawrocki claims he popped some snus in his mouth — so tobacco, nothing harder.
Probably not the most appropriate time to do that.
One problem: those tobacco pouches are banned in Poland.
Polish presidential candidate caught taking mystery substance live
During televised debates, Karol Nawrocki appeared to sniff a suspicious substance — again, as Polish Twitter users were quick to point out.
While Polish media suggest it was snus, the candidate insists it was “nicotine gum.”