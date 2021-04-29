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Timothy Dixon - April 29 2021 - Prophecy - America rises and the rains and storms came
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21 views • May 01, 2021
Timothy Dixon - April 29 2021 - Prophecy - America rises and the rains came - The wealth of the wicked shall fall - Calamities on all the continents - Destruction and shaking coming on Italy and the Vatican -Trouble in the streets - Revival in Australia - A sickness coming on the wicked - A great cry and sounds that you cannot explain - God will lift the generational curses - God sees the efforts to control the world wealth - 12 years
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