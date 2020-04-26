Huge Amounts of Methane Found to Be Leaking from US Oil Fields

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Oil and gas operations in the Permian Basin, the largest oil-producing area in the United States, are spewing more than twice the amount of methane emissions into the atmosphere than previously thought — enough wasted energy to power 7 million households in Texas for a year. That's the result of a new study by researchers at Harvard University and the Environmental Defense Fund.
Learn More:
https://www.cbsnews.com/news/methane-...
Your Support of Independent Media Is Appreciated:
https://www.paypal.me/dahboo7
DLive- https://dlive.tv/DAHBOO7
Sign UP! https://dlive.tv/DLive?wnt=go_live?re...
If you want to stream, Sign Up! https://dlive.tv/r/refer/streamer?nam...
Instagram- https://www.instagram.com/dahboo7/
mixer- https://mixer.com/DAHBOO7
www.undergroundworldnews.com
DAHBOO777 https://www.youtube.com/Dahboo777
https://twitter.com/dahboo7
https://www.bitchute.com/profile/ZIGZ...
UWN Facebook- https://www.facebook.com/DAHBOO7/
Category