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Dr. Christiane Northrup: RNA Vaccines Dangerous, CDC-FEMA Concentration Camps, Covid-19 is AI Assisted, and More 11.18.2020
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512 views • November 18, 2020
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Terral Blackstar Videos: https://www.youtube.com/c/TerralBlackStar/videos
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DR. CHRISTIANE NORTHRUP: "RNA VACCINES ARE DANGEROUS"
Submitted by Karen
November 17, 2020
Watch video: https://www.brighteon.com/0e83b7b7-dad2-4861-96f5-d409b4fb7690
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All-powerful CDC calls for concentration camps in America, including the invasion of homes and neighborhoods
Submitted by Karen
https://www.naturalnews.com/2020-11-17-cdc-calls-for-concentration-camps-in-america.html
--
Links Used in Terral’s Special Report Video (11.18.2020):
Judge orders US to stop expelling children who cross border:
https://apnews.com/article/pandemics-coronavirus-pandemic-latin-america-immigration-michael-pence-e17396b7587b49d9630b7c70dcfb5b23
--
All-powerful CDC calls for concentration camps in America, including the invasion of homes and neighborhoods
https://www.naturalnews.com/2020-11-17-cdc-calls-for-concentration-camps-in-america.html
--
Pennsylvania sharpens mask mandate, orders virus testing
https://ncrenegade.com/editorial/pennsylvania-sharpens-mask-mandate-orders-virus-testing/
--
Bullock Orders New Restrictions as Virus Surges in Montana
https://www.usnews.com/news/best-states/montana/articles/2020-11-17/bullock-putting-new-covid-restrictions-in-place-cases-surge
--
Coronavirus updates: 900 Mayo Clinic staffers infected; Pfizer to seek vaccine approval 'within days,' hopes for 50M doses in 2020
https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/health/2020/11/18/covid-news-fda-lucira-health-test-chicago-schools-los-angeles/6332505002/
--
The Covid Con – A serious flu used as cover for a much darker agenda
https://vladtepesblog.com/2020/11/17/the-covid-con-a-serious-flu-used-as-cover-for-a-much-darker-agenda/
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It’s almost like these governments were all working together somehow
https://www.investmentwatchblog.com/its-almost-like-these-governments-were-all-working-together-somehow/
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Global Daily Coronavirus Deaths Hit New Record: 10,816
https://www.newsmax.com/t/newsmax/article/997571/16
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Read the full report by subscribing to the Black Star Newsletter Programs at https://www.terral03.com.
-----------
None Dare Call It Conspiracy: https://www.resist.com/Onlinebooks/None_Dare_Call_It_Conspiracy.pdf
----------
Johns Hopkins Covid-19 Info: https://gisanddata.maps.arcgis.com/apps/opsdashboard/index.html#/bda7594740fd40299423467b48e9ecf6
-------------
Dakota Report (read Operations Section): http://www.citizeninvestigationteam.com/1/dakota_report_disinfo.pdf
---------------------
What Is Nano Silver: https://www.nanosilver.com.my/nano-tech-facts/what-is-nano-silver/
--------------------
Effect of silver nanoparticles on Candida albicans biofilms: an ultrastructural study:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4678641/
----------------------
Nano-based approach to combat emerging viral (NIPAH virus) infection
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1549963419300656
-------------------------
Colloidal Silver vs. Nano Silver: https://elementasilver.com/blog/colloidal-silver-vs-nano-silver/
---------------------------
Newsletter subscribers can get enough Nano Silver concentrate to make 12 liters of Nano Silver Solution (10ppm) for just $100 and we pay for the shipping. Non-subscribers can get the same amount for just $115 at https://www.terral03.com and there is no limit on orders.
Everyone subscribing, upgrading, and donating receive the eBook version of The Mystery Explained as a gift for supporting the research.
Get additional information at [email protected]
Support the research via PayPal: [email protected]
---
Terral Blackstar Videos: https://www.youtube.com/c/TerralBlackStar/videos
---
DR. CHRISTIANE NORTHRUP: "RNA VACCINES ARE DANGEROUS"
Submitted by Karen
November 17, 2020
Watch video: https://www.brighteon.com/0e83b7b7-dad2-4861-96f5-d409b4fb7690
--
All-powerful CDC calls for concentration camps in America, including the invasion of homes and neighborhoods
Submitted by Karen
https://www.naturalnews.com/2020-11-17-cdc-calls-for-concentration-camps-in-america.html
--
Links Used in Terral’s Special Report Video (11.18.2020):
Judge orders US to stop expelling children who cross border:
https://apnews.com/article/pandemics-coronavirus-pandemic-latin-america-immigration-michael-pence-e17396b7587b49d9630b7c70dcfb5b23
--
All-powerful CDC calls for concentration camps in America, including the invasion of homes and neighborhoods
https://www.naturalnews.com/2020-11-17-cdc-calls-for-concentration-camps-in-america.html
--
Pennsylvania sharpens mask mandate, orders virus testing
https://ncrenegade.com/editorial/pennsylvania-sharpens-mask-mandate-orders-virus-testing/
--
Bullock Orders New Restrictions as Virus Surges in Montana
https://www.usnews.com/news/best-states/montana/articles/2020-11-17/bullock-putting-new-covid-restrictions-in-place-cases-surge
--
Coronavirus updates: 900 Mayo Clinic staffers infected; Pfizer to seek vaccine approval 'within days,' hopes for 50M doses in 2020
https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/health/2020/11/18/covid-news-fda-lucira-health-test-chicago-schools-los-angeles/6332505002/
--
The Covid Con – A serious flu used as cover for a much darker agenda
https://vladtepesblog.com/2020/11/17/the-covid-con-a-serious-flu-used-as-cover-for-a-much-darker-agenda/
--
It’s almost like these governments were all working together somehow
https://www.investmentwatchblog.com/its-almost-like-these-governments-were-all-working-together-somehow/
--
Global Daily Coronavirus Deaths Hit New Record: 10,816
https://www.newsmax.com/t/newsmax/article/997571/16
----
Read the full report by subscribing to the Black Star Newsletter Programs at https://www.terral03.com.
-----------
None Dare Call It Conspiracy: https://www.resist.com/Onlinebooks/None_Dare_Call_It_Conspiracy.pdf
----------
Johns Hopkins Covid-19 Info: https://gisanddata.maps.arcgis.com/apps/opsdashboard/index.html#/bda7594740fd40299423467b48e9ecf6
-------------
Dakota Report (read Operations Section): http://www.citizeninvestigationteam.com/1/dakota_report_disinfo.pdf
---------------------
What Is Nano Silver: https://www.nanosilver.com.my/nano-tech-facts/what-is-nano-silver/
--------------------
Effect of silver nanoparticles on Candida albicans biofilms: an ultrastructural study:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4678641/
----------------------
Nano-based approach to combat emerging viral (NIPAH virus) infection
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1549963419300656
-------------------------
Colloidal Silver vs. Nano Silver: https://elementasilver.com/blog/colloidal-silver-vs-nano-silver/
---------------------------
Newsletter subscribers can get enough Nano Silver concentrate to make 12 liters of Nano Silver Solution (10ppm) for just $100 and we pay for the shipping. Non-subscribers can get the same amount for just $115 at https://www.terral03.com and there is no limit on orders.
Everyone subscribing, upgrading, and donating receive the eBook version of The Mystery Explained as a gift for supporting the research.
Get additional information at [email protected]
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