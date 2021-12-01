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This Quantum Life #36 - Making the Meaty Choice
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1 view • December 01, 2021
Either way, time can be your friend or your enemy. If you are completely and thoroughly willing to "do whatever it takes" then the Universe will throw you time-sensitive opportunities that really speed stuff up. If you're procrastinating, then so does the Universe.
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