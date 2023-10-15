Red Cross RDST Gives Insight Into Dire Situation In West Bank & Gaza.
- 'The situation of siege, where people are explicitly denied access to food, water and electricity that they desperately need, is not compatible with international humanitarian law' – Stephen Ryan from the Red Cross Rapid deployment standing team said, commenting on the situation in the West Bank and Gaza.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.