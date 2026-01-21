What stupid Is!

An automobile designed by a committee of engineers will be a stupid one!

A system of government which is designed & run by a democratic committee will be a stupid one & cause civilization to Fail.

Under the seller's profit-system cars & other items are built to break & not simple to last! -"Planned obsolescence." ..What a waste!

UFOs, Nicola Tesla, Nathan Stubblefield ( http://rexresearch.com/stubblefield/stubblefield.html#google_vignette ), etc. technology came through our Dream-state-before-waking realm & are natural Earth-energy friendly. They function positively & result from those who separated themselves from the Deep State western interest/usury/rent-based contract Central Banksters' pledged debt-BEAST-System [Come out of HER My people, be not partakers of HER sins]. These both ancient but advanced technologies are not debt-creating-leading-to-death; nor are they anti-civilization as are the solely for-profit Maritime-commerce, for-war paper contracts [Mark-of-the-BEAST] forced upon us all by the Satanist-Cabal Elite, their underlings, & those who pledge allegiance to THEM like the police forces, current military, Public scfool teachers, colleges, politico voters, corporate media, bureaucrat employees, & CITIZEN/RESIDENTS/CONSTITUENTS.

The first 2 things we learn in Public Scfool is to sign our NAME (so we will sign a contract each time it is stuck in our face) & pledge allegiance to the U.S. War Flag. ..End result: We are brainwashed-conditioned most of our lives.

Why be stupid? Police, Public scfools, media, military, CITIZEN-RESIDENTs, etc. are stupid to work for & loyally pledge allegiance to the western Central Bankster's Corporation/War Flag as IT's aim is to kill them off once they have built & paid for the drones & other A.I. technology that will allow THEM to exterminate/genocide them once they become "Useless eaters." Just like all competitors have been bought-out, bankrupted, blackmailed, or murdered. That is how a Satanic debtor System works.





5707. International Public Notice: Reply to Richard Wolff http://annavonreitz.com/replytorichardwolff.pdf -There is a difference between Americans [Nationals] & U.S. CITIZENS who have pledged allegiance to the inner City of London, INC. debt-based western Banksters. Same goes for Venezuela, Greenland, Palestine, Ukraine, & other colonial targets for the western Central Banks. (I don't think Mexico is "a poor country" as a whole.)

5710. International Public Notice: Uncle Ernie http://annavonreitz.com/uncleernie.pdf -Regarding Colonialism.

5715. International Public Notice and Declaration of Assignment: Regarding American Heritage Dollars http://annavonreitz.com/americanheritagedollars.pdf

The Pentagon-CIA is nicknamed 'The Company' for a reason! THEY are the chief facilitator for the ONE WORLD ORDER/ONE commercial-Maritime Corporation/WEF, Klaus Schwab, & owner Lauri Lane types.

For over 50 years I have said UFOs are not "extraterrestrial" but are interdimensional & also built on secret bases here separated/in-competition with the debt-System. Most governments are not what you think! THEY are commercial contracts with THE [ONE World Forum] CORPORATION.

