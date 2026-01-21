What stupid Is!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
An automobile designed by a committee of engineers will be a stupid one!
A system of government which is designed & run by a democratic committee will be a stupid one & cause civilization to Fail.
Under the seller's profit-system cars & other items are built to break & not simple to last! -"Planned obsolescence." ..What a waste!
UFOs, Nicola Tesla, Nathan Stubblefield ( http://rexresearch.com/stubblefield/stubblefield.html#google_vignette ), etc. technology came through our Dream-state-before-waking realm & are natural Earth-energy friendly. They function positively & result from those who separated themselves from the Deep State western interest/usury/rent-based contract Central Banksters' pledged debt-BEAST-System [Come out of HER My people, be not partakers of HER sins]. These both ancient but advanced technologies are not debt-creating-leading-to-death; nor are they anti-civilization as are the solely for-profit Maritime-commerce, for-war paper contracts [Mark-of-the-BEAST] forced upon us all by the Satanist-Cabal Elite, their underlings, & those who pledge allegiance to THEM like the police forces, current military, Public scfool teachers, colleges, politico voters, corporate media, bureaucrat employees, & CITIZEN/RESIDENTS/CONSTITUENTS.
The first 2 things we learn in Public Scfool is to sign our NAME (so we will sign a contract each time it is stuck in our face) & pledge allegiance to the U.S. War Flag. ..End result: We are brainwashed-conditioned most of our lives.
Why be stupid? Police, Public scfools, media, military, CITIZEN-RESIDENTs, etc. are stupid to work for & loyally pledge allegiance to the western Central Bankster's Corporation/War Flag as IT's aim is to kill them off once they have built & paid for the drones & other A.I. technology that will allow THEM to exterminate/genocide them once they become "Useless eaters." Just like all competitors have been bought-out, bankrupted, blackmailed, or murdered. That is how a Satanic debtor System works.
5707. International Public Notice: Reply to Richard Wolff http://annavonreitz.com/replytorichardwolff.pdf -There is a difference between Americans [Nationals] & U.S. CITIZENS who have pledged allegiance to the inner City of London, INC. debt-based western Banksters. Same goes for Venezuela, Greenland, Palestine, Ukraine, & other colonial targets for the western Central Banks. (I don't think Mexico is "a poor country" as a whole.)
5710. International Public Notice: Uncle Ernie http://annavonreitz.com/uncleernie.pdf -Regarding Colonialism.
5715. International Public Notice and Declaration of Assignment: Regarding American Heritage Dollars http://annavonreitz.com/americanheritagedollars.pdf
A truer story regarding Nesara: file:///C:/Users/E5400W764Pro/Downloads/Nesara_182026_ESA_260108_205446.pdf
The Pentagon-CIA is nicknamed 'The Company' for a reason! THEY are the chief facilitator for the ONE WORLD ORDER/ONE commercial-Maritime Corporation/WEF, Klaus Schwab, & owner Lauri Lane types.
For over 50 years I have said UFOs are not "extraterrestrial" but are interdimensional & also built on secret bases here separated/in-competition with the debt-System. Most governments are not what you think! THEY are commercial contracts with THE [ONE World Forum] CORPORATION.
