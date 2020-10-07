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Episode 116 - The Truth About September 2020
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58 views • October 07, 2020
There is a consistent theme throughout this episode; most of these stories were covered up, breezed over or totally ignored by most mainstream media outlets. If you get your news from one of the alphabet soup news outlets, you likely have not heard about some of these stories or you were fed a skewed version of the truth. Consider: Nancy Pelosi's trip to the hair salon, the declassification of Russia collusion documents, the first presidential debate, Trump's Nobel Peace Prize nominations, RBG, the NFL and more.
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