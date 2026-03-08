"When the coffins of American soldiers & officers begin to be transported, it's then that Trump & his administration will realize they have lost the region....." - Sayyid Hassan Nasrallah

"When the coffins of American soldiers and officers begin to be transported, it's then that Trump and his administration will realize they have lost the region....."

— Sayyid Hassan Nasrallah

Adding: Description from a silent video: Salman Port in Bahrain is on fire after an Iranian strike.

Mina Salman is Bahrain's historic commercial port, and the home of the UK Royal Navy base HMS Jufair. It still handles general cargo, customs, and military logistics for both the UK and U.S. naval presence.

Adding: Powerful explosions were reported in Kuwait.

Reports suggest that the Kuwait Aviation Fueling Company (KAFCO), the primary provider of aviation fuel services at Kuwait International Airport, was targeted.

U.S. Defense Logistics Agency contracts list KAFCO as a prime contractor for coalition forces.

Kuwait’s Ministry of Defense confirmed strikes on fuel storage facilities at the airport.