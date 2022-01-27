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Police attack peaceful protesters in Brussels, Belgium. Worldwide Freedom Rally. 22 Jan 2022.
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11 views • January 27, 2022
Brussels, Belgium. 22nd January 2022.
Worldwide Freedom Rally remembered in Brussels for all the wrong reasons. With the gestapo (police), turning on peaceful protesters with rubber bullets and tear gas.
Reminiscent of Melbourne, Australia back in August and September 2021.
Thanks to WOB News for this footage from the front line in Belgium. This is how they reported it.......
"[Forwarded from Wob News - Wildlife Radio -]
Wob News Brussels 23 jan 2022
39 min.
(Full Battlefield story)
9 minutes of love & peace
30 minutes of war and gas.
(do not watch on a empty belly)
(this 1 only on telegram)
share if you like. it helps a lot.
you can also add comments now in telgram so
do if your bored.
i got tear-gassed 5 times for this video... ;)
We came in peace , they dropped first blood.."
Wob News - Wildlife Radio on Telegram https://t.me/gekkiesparadise
Make no mistake, we are at war with a globalist cabal intent on having full control of our lives, and killing off most of humanity.
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Email - [email protected]
Thanks for watching.
Nothing Can Stop The Great Awakening of Humanity & The Conspiracy Theorists Were Right All Along.
All rights reserved.
Worldwide Freedom Rally remembered in Brussels for all the wrong reasons. With the gestapo (police), turning on peaceful protesters with rubber bullets and tear gas.
Reminiscent of Melbourne, Australia back in August and September 2021.
Thanks to WOB News for this footage from the front line in Belgium. This is how they reported it.......
"[Forwarded from Wob News - Wildlife Radio -]
Wob News Brussels 23 jan 2022
39 min.
(Full Battlefield story)
9 minutes of love & peace
30 minutes of war and gas.
(do not watch on a empty belly)
(this 1 only on telegram)
share if you like. it helps a lot.
you can also add comments now in telgram so
do if your bored.
i got tear-gassed 5 times for this video... ;)
We came in peace , they dropped first blood.."
Wob News - Wildlife Radio on Telegram https://t.me/gekkiesparadise
Make no mistake, we are at war with a globalist cabal intent on having full control of our lives, and killing off most of humanity.
Join Roobs' Flyers -
Telegram -
http://t.me/RoobsFlyers (Flyer PDFs in pinned posts)
Gab - https://gab.com/RoobsFlyers
Bitchute - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/roobs-flyers/
Brighteon - https://www.brighteon.com/channels/roobs08
Odysee - https://odysee.com/@roobsflyers:0
Website - https://roobsflyers.com/
Email - [email protected]
Thanks for watching.
Nothing Can Stop The Great Awakening of Humanity & The Conspiracy Theorists Were Right All Along.
All rights reserved.
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