Shangrao Reservoir in Jiangxi Secretly Discharges, Leaving Downstream Area Becomes ‘Ocean’

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https://gnews.org/post/pbqt68d6
06/22/2022 Spotlight on China reports: On June 20, several counties in Shangrao city, Jiangxi province were hit by heavy rain and the rivers swelled. Authorities suddenly released floods from two upstream reservoirs without warning causing some towns and villages to be completely flooded