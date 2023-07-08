Alex's War - Agent Jones?

Controlled Opposition is a "tried and true" Psyop tactic used by many regimes throughout history. Yes, it is used in the USA extensively. Q movement is Mil Intel Op while most other distractions are CIA run like TV, Movies, Radio, Cable, Video Games, Streaming Services, News, Talk Shows, Social Media, and most everything else with a black screen or electromagnetic capability.

I understand it is hard to accept and very disappointing. But just take a look around and witness how things have deteriorated at all levels. This is not by chance. These monsters are so good at mind control they convince the weak to cut off body parts, take poisonous substances, kill babies and each other, and pretend to be some rainbow demon anime of multiple sexes with no money.

It's all insane and run by dark forces. You have been warned.