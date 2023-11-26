Create New Account
We Must Not Exploit War in Israel To Fund War in Ukraine! | Rep. Matt Gaetz
We Must Not Exploit War in Israel To Fund War in Ukraine! | Rep. Matt Gaetz

I am against Joe Biden’s proposed $100 billion supplemental that combines aid for Ukraine and Israel together. It will create more challenges for our Southern Border and won’t make us safer abroad.

Congress should not use the goodwill Americans have toward Israel to drag along our continued involvement in Ukraine.


(Fox News Live, 11/26/23)


