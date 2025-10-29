Trump's Transparent Corruption - GOP shrugs at Trump’s $800M crypto jackpot - CNN news report

Transparent corruption — GOP shrugs at Trump’s $800M crypto jackpot

House Oversight Chair James Comer sees no problem with Trump’s family pulling in $800 million in crypto — mostly from foreign investors — as long as it’s “disclosed.”

💬 “The difference between the Trump family and the Biden family,” Comer told CNN, “is they’re admitting they’re doing this.”

Trump’s reported income surged from $51 million to $864 million in just six months, according to Reuters — and Comer seems perfectly comfortable calling that transparency.