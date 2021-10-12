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Abortion: The Legal Solution, part 1 of 3, The Rule of Law
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1 view • October 12, 2021
Explains the foundation of western civilization on the “Rule of Law” and the proper purpose of civil government. Exposes the legal lies that are told and believed by both sides, including establishment pro-life lobby groups, that protect the abortion industry. Covers the hierarchy of law from God’s natural law, to constitutions, down to state and local statutes.
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