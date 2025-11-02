© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Regarding the surrender of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Pokrovsk prisoners of war to Russian troops, described the disastrous situation in the nearly closed enclave. The Russian Ministry of Defense released footage on November 1, 2025, Ukrainian prisoners of war demonstrating complete psychological distress, some revealing everything and urging others to surrender in order to survive!
