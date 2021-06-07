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Frank O’Collins On Western Roman Law
Chandor
Chandor
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47 views • June 07, 2021
COMMON LAW COUNTRIES ARE THE DARK PINK-COLORED COUNTRIES HERE.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Common_law

SEE THE DEFINITION OF THE COMMON LAW IN ALL OF THESE LAW DICTIONARIES HERE.
https://www.goldismoney2.com/threads/the-confusion-about-the-common-law.426247/

HOW THE COMMON LAW WAS MISUNDERSTOOD. The "common law" is merely "case law written by judges". It was once also called "unwritten law" SOLELY BECAUSE IT WAS NOT WRITTEN BY ELECTED POLITICIANS AND NOT PUBLISHED IN STATUTE BOOKS. BUT, THIS DOES NOT MEAN THAT THE COMMON LAW WAS UNWRITTEN AND UNPUBLISHED ALTOGETHER. IT WAS (AND IT STILL IS). Common law was and still is written by appellate judges and is still published in "Court Reporters" (not statute or code books). But, legal outsiders do not know this. They mistakenly believe that the common law WAS NEVER WRITTEN IN THE FIRST PLACE and that it has been replaced by modern written law. But, this is not so. COMMON LAW IS WRITTEN LAW and is still the single most commonly used form of law in the United States and many other countries that were once part of the English Empire, including Australia and New Zealand. ALL OF THE COURTS IN ALL OF THESE COUNTRIES ARE COMMON LAW COURTS AND ALL OF THEM STILL MAKE, STILL USE AND STILL FOLLOW THE COMMON LAW. Common law is still being made (written and published) every single day all over the globe. READ THE ENTIRE POST HERE.
https://www.goldismoney2.com/threads/the-confusion-about-the-common-law.426247/
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