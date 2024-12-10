



Streamed live 10 hours ago #ShatterTheSwarm

Dr.SHIVA™ LIVE: Syria: The Truth. Zionist-USA-Trump-Biden-Russia-Assad-Jihadist Collusion





In this presentation, Dr.SHIVA Ayyadurai, MIT PhD, Inventor of Email, Scientist, and Engineer, provides a systems analysis on Truth about Syria and how the collusion of Zionist-USA-Trump-Biden-Russia-Assad-Jihadist has led to squashing the emerging bottoms up movement of working people in Syria. There is much to learn for all of us on what must be done to prevent this in the future to #ShatterTheSwarm. Full Blog Post: https://vashiva.com/dr-shiva-live-syr...









Time for US.

Shiva4President.com





Get Educated, or Be Enslaved

TruthFreedomHealth.com





To attend an online OPEN HOUSE with Dr.SHIVA this THURSDAY at 11 AM EST or 8 PM EST. RSVP at: VASHIVA.com/ORIENTATION.





Dr.SHIVA Ayyadurai, MIT PhD, Inventor of Email, Scientist & Engineer, Candidate for US President is committed to health, education, and innovation.

Dr. SHIVA’s most recent innovation is the Truth Freedom Health® SYSTEM that is an educational, community, and technology platform that is enabling everyday people to become wiser and smarter – to think beyond Left & Right, “Pro-” and “Anti-” – by learning the SCIENCE OF SYSTEMS – to see things as they truly are to know the real problem to innovate the real solution.

To learn more about the Truth Freedom Health® System, visit https://TruthFreedomHealth.com

and contribute to this global educational movement to become a Warrior-Scholar.

Find out more at https://TruthFreedomHealth.com

.





Be the Light!

Dr.SHIVA





e: [email protected]

w: https://vashiva.com





w: https://TruthFreedomHealth.com





w: https://Shiva4President.com





Twitter: @va_shiva

Facebook: / va.shiva.ayyadurai





YouTube: / @drvashiva

Gab: https://gab.com/ShivaAyyadurai





Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/DrSHIVA





Telegram: https://t.me/vashiva





Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/OBgu...





Odysee: https://odysee.com/@drvashiva





Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/VASHIVA



