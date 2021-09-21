© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Censored by Youtube!
Follow
1
Share
Report
73 views • September 21, 2021
https://cash.app/$BishopDJC
https://paypal.me/wakeuphebrews
Here are several clips that will get you censored on Youtube! They contain powerful information that should be shared with you families and friends. Many have ignorantly taken these jabs without knowing the full extent of the damage that they have done to their bodies. It is our job to attempt to warn them of the dangers that will occur as a result of these so-called vaccines.
https://paypal.me/wakeuphebrews
Here are several clips that will get you censored on Youtube! They contain powerful information that should be shared with you families and friends. Many have ignorantly taken these jabs without knowing the full extent of the damage that they have done to their bodies. It is our job to attempt to warn them of the dangers that will occur as a result of these so-called vaccines.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.