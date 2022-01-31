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International Cannabis Trends
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31 views • January 31, 2022
Portugal has long been ahead of other European countries in its understanding and stance on drug reform. Culturally, the Portuguese look favorably on herbal rather than pharmaceutical solutions presented by Big Pharma.
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, a Caribbean nation with a population of just over 110,000 people, exported 110 pounds of cannabis to Germany, making it the first Eastern Caribbean state to export medical marijuana.
Thailand decriminalized cannabis paving the way for home cultivation and an entry scheme to attract marijuana enthusiasts from all over the world.
Cannabis with traces of more than 0.2% THC is still illegal in Thailand. Nevertheless, the Thai Food and Drug Administration is plugging the idea of permitting travelers to roam freely in approved districts or provinces consuming “happy brownies.”
The #TalkingHedge dives into Benzinga’s articles...
https://youtu.be/f_X4KguPBuE
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, a Caribbean nation with a population of just over 110,000 people, exported 110 pounds of cannabis to Germany, making it the first Eastern Caribbean state to export medical marijuana.
Thailand decriminalized cannabis paving the way for home cultivation and an entry scheme to attract marijuana enthusiasts from all over the world.
Cannabis with traces of more than 0.2% THC is still illegal in Thailand. Nevertheless, the Thai Food and Drug Administration is plugging the idea of permitting travelers to roam freely in approved districts or provinces consuming “happy brownies.”
The #TalkingHedge dives into Benzinga’s articles...
https://youtu.be/f_X4KguPBuE
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