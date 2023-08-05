NanoTech Crimes Against Humanity

Nano-Tech Found In Both Vaxxed & Un-Vaxxed

* Quantum Dot technologies are being found in the blood of vaxxed as well as unvaxxed people. This technology has the ability to organize various materials into self-assembly — and to operate, communicate and build structures in the blood.

* The ’rona jabs are full of rare/heavy metals to make all manner of nanotechnology.

* It seems almost everyone is infected with some sort of nanotech.

* Everybody’s blood seems to contain materials required to produce the filaments and latticework for this technology.

* We may have been infected by chemtrails.

* The good news: Dr. Ana Mihalcea has found a remedy.

* Antioxidants can dissolve the filament clots; EDTA chelation therapy can remedy infected blood within 3 days; and mega-dosing Vitamin C also works.





Documentation: Humanity United Now - Ana Maria Mihalcea, MD, PhD



WATCH: How To Operate A Human Via Remote Control - Dr. Charles Morgan





Reese Reports | 5 August 2023

https://banned.video/watch?id=64ce3f0a71072a354849b159

