Pete Santilli Interviews USMC Special Ops Veteran & MMA Champion Chad Robichaux

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Born: August 18, 1975 (age 43 years), New Orleans, LA
Movies: Rage in the Cage
https://www.mightyoaksprograms.org/speaker/chad-m-robichaux/
Might Oaks Website: https://www.mightyoaksprograms.org/
https://www.outreach.com/events/christian-speakers/Chad-Robichaux.aspx
Twitter: https://twitter.com/chadrobo?lang=en
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/chadrobo_official/
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC5f0jIV000JYwg8FrqBNvcQ
Buy his books: https://www.amazon.com/Chad-M.-Robichaux/e/B0722K31T4%3Fref=dbs_a_mng_rwt_scns_share. https://www.amazon.com/Unfair-Advantage-Chad-M-Robichaux/dp/098631935X