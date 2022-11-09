Your Indoctrination is Showing.

The unpopular opinion is often filled with the most truth. They’re also the hardest to swallow. NO ONE IS COMING TO SAVE YOU. Time to pull up your adult diaper and accept the facts.
I’ve been on TikTok if you wondered where to find me. A whole lot of disclosure taking over there! Go follow me @outfoxtress
Already had one account banned : ) Not going anywhere.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.