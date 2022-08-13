I Am Your Anchorbaby - Anna von Reitz

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Anna von Reitz Article 12 I Am Your Anchorbaby Narrated by Cory Edmund Endrulat. For educational purposes. FAIR USE NOTICE This video may contain copyrighted material; the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review and news reporting which constitute the fair use of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review and news reporting is not an infringement of copyright.