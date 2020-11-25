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History... Connected: The Deliberate Dumbing Down of America w/ Charlotte Iserbyt
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63 views • November 25, 2020
Nov 18, 2013

Richard Grove

Tonight, on History... So It Doesn't Repeat: we discuss the past, present, and future of public schooling, with Charlotte Iserbyt, former Sr. Policy Advisor for the U.S. Department of Education. We'll discover the root cause of the Deliberate Dumbing Down of Americans.
Learning's the answer. What's the Question? It's all coming up on History... So It Doesn't Repeat!

Charlotte Iserbyt's homepage: http://www.DeliberateDumbingDown.com

Trailer for "EXPOSING THE GLOBAL ROAD TO RUIN THROUGH EDUCATION: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BD_Yds81n2w

Would You Like to Know More?

History... So It Doesn't Repeat (Official HD Playlist) https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLmmQ8peduhspYv4j-Cj6zppAO75vDP-_t

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ABOUT TRAGEDY AND HOPE: SUMMARY, PURPOSE, FORM, AND FUNCTION

Tragedy and Hope provides a portal through which individuals can discover, identify, and integrate useful tools, resources, and activities which stimulate and fortify Cognitive Liberty, providing primary sources, research, and educational methods which facilitate consciousness.

Tragedy and Hope's purpose is to enable individuals to research and form groups of independent thinkers to solve humanity's most pressing problems, by identifying the etiology (study of the cause-and-effect origins) and thus understanding our way toward the solutions we seek.

Tragedy and Hope's form and function (free to the public) enables hundreds-of-thousands of people around the world, to experience open-source education without upper-limits, and it is therein where the solutions are discovered- by making the problems truly known and understood at a root-cause level.

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Keywords
childrenschooleducationcommunismhistorybrainwashingmarxismunescoindoctrinationcommon coreconnectedcharlotte iserbytthe deliberate dumbing down of americarichard groveglobal education
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