Ted Mahr - Revolution Radio and Deana Pollard Sacks

Hello Friends! In this show, I am interviewed with Deana Sacks and Revolution Radio. www.revolution.radio I talk about all the amazing and wonderful things happening right now, in preparation for our Ascension into the higher Dimensions! I hope you enjoy the show! With lots of love and light, For a planet that's happy and bright! Ted www.outofthisworld1150.com
