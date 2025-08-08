Canadian Tyranny: Banning Hikes on Your Own Land – America's Wake-Up Call | News Behind the News

In this explosive episode of The News Behind the News, Sean Morgan exposes the tyrannical overreach in Nova Scotia, Canada, where the government has outlawed hiking, camping, fishing, and even driving on wooded lands—including private property—under the guise of wildfire prevention. Fines up to $25,000 crush everyday freedoms, demanding unquestioning obedience that defies logic and sovereignty.





This isn't isolated; it signals a calculated global push to erode individual rights, with leftist agendas in states like Hawaii and California poised to exploit similar crises. Wake up, America—our self-reliance and constitutional liberties hang in the balance. Rally against this encroachment before it spreads.





Watch now and arm yourself with the truth. Visit johnmichaelchambers.com for past episodes and subscribe at seanmorganreport.substack.com for my reports delivered straight to your inbox.





Free Subscription

https://johnmichaelchambers.com/subscribe/





Rumble

https://rumble.com/c/JMCBroadcasting





Follow JMC Here

https://johnmichaelchambers.com/follow/